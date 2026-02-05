Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Mark Schoenberg Sells 7,373 Shares

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $145,174.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,754.65. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Urogen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,698. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urogen Pharma last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $84,111,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,934,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,377,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,264,000 after acquiring an additional 220,264 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,311,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 44.0% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 689,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 210,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company’s lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

