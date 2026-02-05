fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 3066247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Key fuboTV News

Here are the key news stories impacting fuboTV this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

fuboTV Trading Down 8.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. fuboTV had a net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 170,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $434,211.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 561,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,641.40. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 138,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $438,459.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,563,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,702.80. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 610,095 shares of company stock worth $1,818,811 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 8.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 197,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 840,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in fuboTV by 29.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

