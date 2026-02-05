Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,035,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987,925.20. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $120,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $60,500.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $116,600.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $113,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,921 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $109,537.63.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 9,779 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $97,887.79.

On Monday, December 8th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,300 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $43,172.00.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 199,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 177.6% during the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. Zacks Research cut EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

