CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,786 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for approximately 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $102,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.7% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 27.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $406.67 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The firm had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $474.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 price target on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.63.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

