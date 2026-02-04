19,484 Shares in Allegion PLC $ALLE Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Allegion by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 1.3%

ALLE stock opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $180.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Featured Articles

