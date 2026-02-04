Black Titan (BTTC) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Black Titan to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Black Titan has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Titan’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Black Titan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Titan $180,000.00 -$4.71 million -0.63 Black Titan Competitors $222.38 million -$53.25 million -9.08

This table compares Black Titan and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Black Titan’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Black Titan. Black Titan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Black Titan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Titan N/A -108.60% -95.64% Black Titan Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Titan and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Black Titan Competitors 98 197 218 12 2.27

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 113.06%. Given Black Titan’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Titan has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Black Titan rivals beat Black Titan on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Black Titan Company Profile

