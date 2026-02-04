Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,199,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 8.3% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $292,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $4,298,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 73.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,929 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17,547.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alphabet by 330.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,989,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $707,691,000 after buying an additional 3,062,590 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $340.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The company has a market cap of $4.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,380. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,037,964 shares of company stock worth $95,259,727. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

