Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,077 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $225.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a 200-day moving average of $182.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $228.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.