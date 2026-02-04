Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.The firm had revenue of $655.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.050-5.550 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Atkore’s conference call:

Atkore beat Q1 expectations with net sales of $656 million , Adjusted EBITDA of $69 million and adjusted EPS of $0.83, driven by +2% organic volume and over $30 million of year-over-year productivity savings.

Atkore beat Q1 expectations with , and adjusted EPS of $0.83, driven by +2% organic volume and over $30 million of year-over-year productivity savings. The company reaffirmed FY2026 guidance — net sales $2.95–$3.05 billion (adjusted for ~$40M from the TekTube divestiture), Adjusted EBITDA $340–$360 million and adjusted EPS $5.05–$5.55 — and expects mid-single-digit volume growth with the year weighted to the back half.

The company — net sales $2.95–$3.05 billion (adjusted for ~$40M from the TekTube divestiture), Adjusted EBITDA $340–$360 million and adjusted EPS $5.05–$5.55 — and expects mid-single-digit volume growth with the year weighted to the back half. Strategic portfolio actions are underway: management completed the TekTube divestiture , is exiting three manufacturing facilities in Q2 as part of its 80/20 initiative, and is shifting capacity toward electrical conduit products to focus on higher‑growth electrical infrastructure end markets.

Strategic portfolio actions are underway: management completed the , is exiting three manufacturing facilities in Q2 as part of its 80/20 initiative, and is shifting capacity toward electrical conduit products to focus on higher‑growth electrical infrastructure end markets. Near-term margin risks remain as PVC ASPs declined ~3% amid import competition while commodity volatility (notably copper) and aluminum tariff dynamics introduce input-cost uncertainty, with much of the price‑vs‑cost pressure loaded in the first half of the year.

Atkore Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. Atkore has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.85%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Atkore this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 123,150 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 364,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 343,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Atkore from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

About Atkore

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

