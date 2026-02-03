Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,022 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 20,687 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 140,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NBOS opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.2004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%.

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

