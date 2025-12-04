Donald Mcclymont Sells 13,065 Shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $46,250.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 148,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,380.20. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 15th, Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00.
  • On Monday, September 22nd, Donald Mcclymont sold 188,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $756,687.00.
  • On Monday, September 15th, Donald Mcclymont sold 11,300 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.
  • On Friday, September 12th, Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $580,500.00.
  • On Monday, September 8th, Donald Mcclymont sold 41,986 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $177,180.92.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,448,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 66.84%.The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INDI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

