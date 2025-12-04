Donald Mcclymont Sells 13,065 Shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $46,250.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 148,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,380.20. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Donald Mcclymont sold 188,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $756,687.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Donald Mcclymont sold 11,300 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $580,500.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Donald Mcclymont sold 41,986 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $177,180.92.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,448,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 66.84%.The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INDI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

