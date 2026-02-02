Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sells 18,065 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Leila Alland sold 18,065 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $91,950.85. Following the sale, the director owned 173,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,695.26. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ABEO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.17. 755,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,573. The stock has a market cap of $280.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,540,000. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 623,243 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,168,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABEO

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life‐threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non‐viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company’s research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead clinical programs include separate AAV‐based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.