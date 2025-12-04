MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $106,960.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $106,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,927,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,138,402.10. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $100,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $95,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $93,760.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $98,480.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 953,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.99 million, a PE ratio of -453.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 80,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,675,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

