Short Interest in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Rises By 24.7%

Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,839 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 15,111 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 245,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 245,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Active High Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 163,383 shares in the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,837,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:YLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.10. 157,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,389. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Active High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs. YLD was launched on Jul 9, 2015 and is managed by Principal.

