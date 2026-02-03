Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,392 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 58,361 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 152,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTES stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.10. 135,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.67. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $102.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years. VTES was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.