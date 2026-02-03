ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) versus Arc Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) and Arc Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Arc Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Arc Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Group Hospitality $820.59 million 0.08 -$15.82 million ($3.73) -0.57 Arc Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arc Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ONE Group Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Arc Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Group Hospitality -10.21% 181.12% 1.76% Arc Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ONE Group Hospitality and Arc Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Group Hospitality 1 3 3 1 2.50 Arc Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.27%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Arc Group.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats Arc Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Arc Group

(Get Free Report)

ARC Group, Inc. engages in the operation of Dick’s Wings brand of restaurants. It offers its traditional and boneless chicken wings, hog wings, and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. The firm oprates through the following segments; Company-Owned Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Restaurants are casual dining restaurants. The Franchise Operations segment offers franchises for the Dick’s Wings brand. It also offers craft beers under the name Dick’s Craft Beers. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.