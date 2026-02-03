Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY) Short Interest Down 34.6% in January

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 596 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 912 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VSHY remained flat at $21.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

About Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:VSHY Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,134,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,000. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF comprises 22.5% of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC owned 80.77% of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in high yield debt securities from US and emerging market issuers, while targeting a portfolio duration of one to three years. VSHY was launched on Dec 5, 2016 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

