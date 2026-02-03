WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Short Interest Up 25.5% in January

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,371 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 7,468 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,419 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,419 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 100,920 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at $13,379,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the second quarter worth $847,000.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.61. 1,365,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,806. WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

