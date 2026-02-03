Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,339 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 4,813 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.33. 6,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368. Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the period.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

