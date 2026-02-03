Mark Tompkins Sells 37,500 Shares of Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,824,988 shares in the company, valued at $28,725,311.12. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aeluma Trading Up 0.4%

ALMU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 350,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,083. Aeluma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Aeluma had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeluma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeluma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Aeluma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALMU. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeluma during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aeluma during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aeluma during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeluma by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 217,430 shares during the period.

About Aeluma

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

