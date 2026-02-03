Jon Christianson Sells 1,158 Shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $141,322.32. Following the sale, the president directly owned 63,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,935.24. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

PLMR stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.22. 240,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.47 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.45. Palomar had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $244.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLMR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Positive Sentiment: Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck‑in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. BCP Completes Sale of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company

Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck‑in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. Neutral Sentiment: Palomar will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short‑term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Earnings Release & Conference Call

Palomar will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short‑term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO, President, CFO and other senior executives) sold shares on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, reducing positions by low-single-digit percentages in many cases. Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity taking or tax/comp planning, but it may concern some investors about insider confidence or timing ahead of earnings. Representative coverage of recent insider sales is here. CEO Sells Stock (Example)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 212,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 138,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56,898 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

