Shane Cooke Sells 61,200 Shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,115,684.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 103,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,430.08. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkermes alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,115,684.00.

Alkermes Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.96. 1,826,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkermes

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 933.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 395.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.