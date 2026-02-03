Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,814 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 2,161 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bancroft Fund Stock Down 1.6%

BCV stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.87. 21,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. Bancroft Fund has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund, Inc (NYSE American: BCV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term growth of capital. Shares of the Fund trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. equity securities under a closed-end structure. The Fund’s board of directors oversees a disciplined investment process governed by a stated strategy and risk parameters.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. To pursue this goal, Bancroft Fund allocates at least 80% of its total assets to equity securities of U.S.

