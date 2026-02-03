Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $515,637.55 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Eugene Schneider sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.45, for a total transaction of $515,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,631.90. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugene Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Eugene Schneider sold 9,302 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $703,138.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $86.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

