OFA Group (NASDAQ:OFAL) Short Interest Down 34.4% in January

OFA Group (NASDAQ:OFAL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 153,864 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 234,453 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of OFA Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OFA Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OFA Group ( NASDAQ:OFAL Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of OFA Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ OFAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. OFA Group has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Through our wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, we provide comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The design service includes both the consultation with our staff and the actual design work and the Company provides a specific conceptualized design with layout plans, detailed design drawings, advice relating to, among other things, budgetary consideration, optimal use of space, the materials, fittings, furniture, appliances and other items to be used with an aim to produce a preliminary design plan and quotation for clients’ considerations.

