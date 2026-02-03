Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 75,394 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 58,312 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,856 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,856 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 50,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities. DFSB was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

