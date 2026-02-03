Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 114,253 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 176,614 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of CGSD remained flat at $26.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 431,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $26.14.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.0736 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
Featured Articles
