Comparing Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV)

Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV – Get Free Report) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Caspian Services and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Caspian Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand 1.16% -7.55% -5.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caspian Services and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Caspian Services has a beta of 18.91, indicating that its share price is 1,791% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.2% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Smart Sand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caspian Services and Smart Sand”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand $335.47 million 0.61 $2.99 million $0.09 52.44

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than Caspian Services.

Summary

Smart Sand beats Caspian Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caspian Services

(Get Free Report)

Caspian Services, Inc. provides various oilfield services for the oil and gas industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea region. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services. The Vessel Operations segment charters a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to oil and natural gas exploration companies. This segment's vessel fleet includes supply vessels, survey/utility vessels, anchor handling multicats and support vessel tugs, cable laying barges, accommodation vessels, and crewboats. The Geophysical Services segment offers onshore geophysical services to independent oil and gas exploration and development companies operating in Kazakhstan. This segment provides geophysical seismic surveys, such as 2D and 3D seismic surveys. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. This segment offers various facilities and services comprising long and short terms vessel moorings, wharf front crane pad for vessel loading/offloading, boat yard with vessel lifting facilities, long-term berths, water storage facilities and vessel bunkering, oily and waste water collection and removing facilities, weighbridge facilities, electrical power supply and distribution systems, and open lay-down storage area. The company was formerly known as EMPS Corporation and changed its name to Caspian Services, Inc. in July 2005. Caspian Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.