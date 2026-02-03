Neil Mcfarlane Sells 91,000 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Mcfarlane sold 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $853,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 364,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,603. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

ZVRA traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $9.36. 1,074,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.99. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 41.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZVRA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 399.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

