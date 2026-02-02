Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 12.3% – Should You Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.44 and last traded at GBX 7.11. 14,865,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 10,732,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

