ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Short Interest Up 48.9% in January

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 163,375 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 109,711 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,074. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

Get ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

About ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.