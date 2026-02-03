Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Insider Sells $29,801.25 in Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Schafer sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $29,801.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,630.52. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:ZVRA traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,668. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $526.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 775,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 125,620 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 935,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 197,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.