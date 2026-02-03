Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rises By 30.6%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 159,735 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 122,341 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159,735.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159,735.0 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELEZF remained flat at $36.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. Endesa has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $38.37.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) is one of Spain’s leading electricity utilities, with core operations spanning the generation, distribution and retail sale of electric power and natural gas. As a subsidiary of the Italian energy giant Enel Group, Endesa plays a central role in Iberia’s energy market, serving millions of residential, commercial and industrial customers across Spain and Portugal.

The company maintains a diversified generation portfolio that includes renewable assets—such as hydroelectric, wind and solar facilities—alongside conventional thermal and nuclear power plants.

