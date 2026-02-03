MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,386 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 37,396 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MediaCo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of MediaCo as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo Stock Down 1.5%

MDIA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,029. MediaCo has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaCo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MediaCo

About MediaCo

(Get Free Report)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services. MediaCo Holding Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.