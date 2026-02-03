MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,196,368 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 804,812 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,375,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,375,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 394,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,013. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of -0.08.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MVO

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust is an exchange-listed royalty trust that holds overriding royalty and net profits interests in oil and gas properties across the United States. As a non-operating entity, the trust does not engage in exploration or development; instead, it collects a share of production revenues after operating expenses are deducted.

The trust’s interests are primarily concentrated in onshore hydrocarbon fields in West Texas, providing unitholders with exposure to established production streams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.