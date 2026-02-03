First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,137 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 12,445 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,530,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.50. 3,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

