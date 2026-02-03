Short Interest in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Expands By 30.0%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,637,035 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 20,487,523 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,081,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,081,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Erasca from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Erasca from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Erasca in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

In other news, General Counsel Ebun Garner sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,174.84. This represents a 82.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 58.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Erasca by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.61. 7,148,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,671,160. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erasca will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca’s approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca’s pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

