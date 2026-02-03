First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 25.2% in January

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,205 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 13,745 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FCAL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,821. The firm has a market cap of $205.92 million, a PE ratio of 130.58 and a beta of 0.25. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 421.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 319.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.