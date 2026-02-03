First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 25.2% in January

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,205 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 13,745 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
FCAL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,821. The firm has a market cap of $205.92 million, a PE ratio of 130.58 and a beta of 0.25. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 421.05%.
