Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 14070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.
Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.
