Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 290 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 385 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,578 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,578 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $24.97.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed‐end, externally managed registered investment company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OXLCP. The firm’s primary objective is to generate high current income and capital appreciation potential by investing in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). It employs a hybrid investment strategy that includes both debt and equity tranches of U.S. senior secured loans, providing investors with exposure to floating‐rate assets that can adjust with interest‐rate movements.

The company’s portfolio is predominantly comprised of equity and debt tranches of newly issued and seasoned CLOs managed by established asset managers.

Featured Stories

