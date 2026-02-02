Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 3,945,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 663,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Granada Gold Mine Stock Down 18.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.62.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Gold Bullion Development Corp. and changed its name to Granada Gold Mine Inc in January 2017. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.