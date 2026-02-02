Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.000-13.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE SPG traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $191.19. 2,150,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day moving average of $179.66. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $193.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $9.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $5.89. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 38.18%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,976,854. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 216 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,466. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 777.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

