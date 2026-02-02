Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 412,844 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 326,550 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flight Centre to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flight Centre currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Flight Centre alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FGETF

Flight Centre Stock Performance

About Flight Centre

Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Monday. Flight Centre has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

(Get Free Report)

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS: FGETF) is a global travel agency headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The company operates across both leisure and corporate segments, offering travel booking services, tailored itineraries and travel management solutions. Through an integrated network of retail stores, online platforms and dedicated corporate divisions, Flight Centre provides airfares, hotel accommodations, package tours and ancillary travel products to individual and business clients.

Founded in 1982 by Graham Turner and Geoff Harris, the company has expanded from a single storefront in Sydney into a multinational enterprise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.