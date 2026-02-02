Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the previous session’s volume of 3,758 shares.The stock last traded at $9.5550 and had previously closed at $9.75.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.23%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

