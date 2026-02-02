Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.23 and last traded at $159.9170. Approximately 164,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 160,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nutex Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NUTX

Nutex Health Stock Up 8.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $7.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.43) by $13.19. Nutex Health had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $243.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.93 million.

Insider Transactions at Nutex Health

In other Nutex Health news, CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.71 per share, with a total value of $102,532.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,638 shares in the company, valued at $770,770.98. This trade represents a 15.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,457,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health, Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.