Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a 6.5% increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE SMP traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $42.29. 131,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 1.79%.The company had revenue of $498.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

