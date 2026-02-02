Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a 6.5% increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.
Standard Motor Products Stock Performance
NYSE SMP traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $42.29. 131,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About Standard Motor Products
Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.
The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Motor Products
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- New gold price target
- End of America Update
- The IRS Strategy Trump Quietly Backed for Retirement Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.