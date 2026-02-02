Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.91. 11,687,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,791,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.05, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,440.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $78,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 80.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 8,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

