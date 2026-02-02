BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $40.6610, with a volume of 1409046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

