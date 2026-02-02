Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 and last traded at GBX 157, with a volume of 1841334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.40.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 240 to GBX 195 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marshalls currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 316.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company has a market cap of £396.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Simon Bourne acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 per share, with a total value of £68,800. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership. This is underpinned by business wide enterprise excellence, leadership in ESG governance and standards and its people, organisation, and culture.

