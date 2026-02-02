Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.51 and last traded at $84.5640, with a volume of 17205635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 34,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities consisting of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.